Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 9,656 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.30% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $85,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,046,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.64.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

