Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $174,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $12,072,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.45. 23,059,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,434. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

