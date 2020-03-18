Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.18% of McKesson worth $44,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. 5,794,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,085. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

