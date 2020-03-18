Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $172,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. 41,335,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,938,621. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

