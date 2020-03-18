Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $248,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

