Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 169,075 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169,075 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.72% of Allison Transmission worth $41,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of ALSN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,678. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

