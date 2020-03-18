Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 213,520 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,520 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $162,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

JNJ stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.96. 17,517,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,614. The company has a market capitalization of $335.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

