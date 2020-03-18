Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 27,491 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,491 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $26.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,091.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,397.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

