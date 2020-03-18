Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,153 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $106,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.00. 21,970,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,155,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $457.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

