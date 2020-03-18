Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 671,186 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826,718 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 671,186 shares during the quarter. HP comprises about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.40% of HP worth $119,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 11,234,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,904,799. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

