Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 686,271 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,145,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686,271 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.71% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $145,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 16,348,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102,465. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

