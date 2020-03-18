Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 98,494 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 98,494 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $191,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,390,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,097,371. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

