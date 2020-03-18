Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.23% of AmerisourceBergen worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 3,224,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,934. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

