Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) is Tremblant Capital Group’s 9th Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 355,539 shares during the period. Skechers USA accounts for approximately 4.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 1.45% of Skechers USA worth $98,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,634. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

