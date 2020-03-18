Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,032,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.52% of Skechers USA worth $170,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Skechers USA by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,716 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,277,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Skechers USA by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 514,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 259,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 597,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 244,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

