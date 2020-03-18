Skycoin Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00005483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and Iquant. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $118,378.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.02220725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00192861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance, C2CX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

