Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

