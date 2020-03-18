SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 422,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 145,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 132,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 121,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

