Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given “Hold” Rating at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,866. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $358,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock worth $9,176,931 in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 29.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

