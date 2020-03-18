Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

SMAR opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $358,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870,030 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,176,931. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,377,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Smartsheet by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

