SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SMTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get SMTC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

SMTX stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. SMTC has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SMTC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.