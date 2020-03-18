Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,431,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,588,135 shares of company stock valued at $40,146,980.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.