Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -5.00

News articles about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Snap earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 52,212,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,356,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.31. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $474,270.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,588,135 shares of company stock valued at $40,146,980 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

