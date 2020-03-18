SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. SnowGem has a market cap of $241,013.61 and $49,931.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004724 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,252,680 coins and its circulating supply is 23,175,588 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

