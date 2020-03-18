Social Send Trading Down 48.8% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Social Send has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market capitalization of $139,403.02 and approximately $21.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018327 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003841 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004283 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,268,259 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.