SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for SoftBank Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFTBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,877. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

