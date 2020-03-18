Software AG (ETR:SOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.06 ($39.61).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €22.58 ($26.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1 year high of €35.03 ($40.73).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

