Sogou (SOGO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – Sogou was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

3/14/2020 – Sogou was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

3/11/2020 – Sogou was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

3/10/2020 – Sogou was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2020 – Sogou was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Sogou Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.79 million. Sogou had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

