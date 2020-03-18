SolarCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $644.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $547,242.68 and $644.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00647149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009477 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,947,827 coins and its circulating supply is 57,372,722 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

