Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.58.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $10,353,430. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

