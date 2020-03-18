SOLVE Market Cap Tops $17.09 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $379,807.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

