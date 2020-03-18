Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Share Price

Media headlines about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted InterContinental Hotels Group’s score:

IHG stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 667,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,997. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

