SONO (SONO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $3,381.32 and approximately $26.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00091238 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.01046391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00053630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00187485 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007451 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00107270 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.