SophiaTX Achieves Market Cap of $153,042.08 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Liquid. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $153,042.08 and $5,784.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00055783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.04018503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018657 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SPHTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

