SounDAC (XSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $46,886.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, SounDAC has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. SounDAC has a market cap of $44,172.21 and $46,886.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002554 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000430 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

