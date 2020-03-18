Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 6,738,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

