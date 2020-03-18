Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.67

Headlines about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Southwest Airlines’ analysis:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,206,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,222. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

