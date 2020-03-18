S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of S&P Global worth $114,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $34.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.08. 4,225,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

