SpaceChain Trading Down 44.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $643,715.39 and approximately $115,824.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

