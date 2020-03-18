Sparkpoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $55,341.27 and approximately $116.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,274,194,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

