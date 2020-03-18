SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,073.87

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $6,073.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000283 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

