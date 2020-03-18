SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 19.28% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $486,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,533. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

