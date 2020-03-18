SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411,132 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $443,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 108,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $90.63. 376,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,143. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

