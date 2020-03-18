SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 6.37% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Shares of SYE traded down $5.25 on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. 4,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

