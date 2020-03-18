Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,311 shares during the quarter. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us accounts for approximately 0.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us alerts:

NYSEARCA:ACIM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. 136,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $81.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.