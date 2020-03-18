SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after buying an additional 270,446 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.