SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,904. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

