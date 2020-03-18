SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

