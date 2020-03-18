Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $994.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.03228887 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001546 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008933 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000362 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007977 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.