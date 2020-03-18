Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $8.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 170,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

